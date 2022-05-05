48 Kenyan doctors graduate in Family Medicine in Cuba

48 Kenyan doctors have graduated after undergoing three years of Family Medicine training in Cuba.

The doctors will be deployed at the community level to bring services closer to the people.

The 48 doctors, one from each County, were part of the program initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta following his visit to Cuba in 2018.

The program aimed at instilling the much-needed skills to boost primary healthcare in the country as a pillar of UHC.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe underscored the need for Primary healthcare that entails taking basic services closer to the people.

They were urged to be ready to serve in any part of the country as a show of patriotism with calls for deployment to the community level where Primary healthcare is critical.

The new graduands are set to work closely with the 76 Cuban doctors already in the country to ensure a continuous learning process.

The program had initially attracted 50 doctors with one of them dropping out and another one passing away during the first year.