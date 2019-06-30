48 pc of Kenyans feel that Kenya is heading in wrong direction, poll

48 percent of Kenyans feel that the country is headed in the wrong direction according to the latest poll by research firm Infotrak.

The poll that involved 1048 respondents also indicates that the popularity of opposition party Orange Democratic Movement has plummeted compromising on its capacity to act as the watchdog.

The country has witnessed its fair share of political rhetoric, with the obtaining situation appearing to impact on the perception of Kenyans on the state of the nation.

A research conducted by consulting firm Infotrak indicates that the current political landscape has only acted to derail the government’s development agenda.

A substantial majority of Kenyans according to the latest poll feeling that the country is headed in the wrong direction at 48 as opposed to 34 percent of Kenyans who pine that the country is headed in the right direction.

The most pressing issues according to the poll remains unemployment at 30%, high cost of living at 21% and corruption at 16%.

The same needs as those highlighted in 2018.

48 percent of those with a bleak outlook cited the high cost of living at 55%, rampant corruption at 33% unemployment at 18% as among the reasons the country is headed in the wrong direction.

However, the 48% is a better return compared to a 2017 poll that indicated that 55% of Kenyans felt that the country was headed in the wrong direction, a turn of fortunes that has been attributed to a political truce between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The 34% of Kenyans who feel that the country is headed in the right direction cite peace in the country at 49% and a growing economy at 16%, 14% say there is good infrastructure for their positive response.

The poll also indicates that the Orange Democratic Movement party is losing ground even in its strongholds with its popularity currently standing at only 21% against Jubilee’s 40%.

On whether the opposition is performing its role, 44% of the respondents don’t feel the impact of the opposition as opposed to only 25% while 31% of those polled say there is no opposition.

The poll was conducted between 22nd and 23rd June through computer-assisted telephone interviews with respondents sampled from all 8 regions.