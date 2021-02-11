Police in Nyeri are holding a man suspected of defiling his seven-year-old step daughter on Tuesday night.

The 48-Year-Old man in Nyeri’s Nairutia area was arrested on Wednesday by Nyeri-based DCI detectives.

The suspect, a casual labourer at Nairutia centre, is said to have savagely dealt with the vulnerable minor when her mother was away, after which he left her helpless the following morning and left to his workplace.

Detectives established that the suspect resided in a two bedroom house with his wife and the victim.

“The three were sharing one of the bedrooms and a common bed, leaving the other room unoccupied,” said the DCI.

“In company of two female neighbours in whose home the girl had sought refuge, the grade one pupil narrated her ordeal to the shock of Gender Desk officers, moments before the suspect was traced and nabbed,” added the statement from the DCI.

“The victim has since been given medical attention, and the clothes worn on the fateful night secured for forensic examination.”

The DCI has called for continued cooperation with the public in keeping children safe.