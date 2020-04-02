High Court releases 4800 inmates serving less than six months sentences

Written By: James Rono
43

Inmates, patients included in 2019 population census

The High Court has released from custody over 4800 inmates serving jail sentences of less than six months.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The exercise is part of the measures the government has adopted to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease whose confirmed cases now stands at 110.

Also Read  Nyandarua County moves to secure medics in Coronavirus prevention

Chief Justice David Maraga said the High Court had in the last two weeks received files of inmates who are petty offenders jailed for periods of less than six months and those with remaining jail term of less than six months.

Also Read  Kenyans to submit views regarding Tax Laws Amendment Bill

Immediately the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya, the CJ directed that no prisoners or remandees will be presented to court.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Further, Maraga urged the police to avoid arbitrary arrests and unnecessary detention of suspects for minor offences like loitering and causing disturbance.

Also Read  Families displaced by floods in Rachuonyo North Sub County
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR