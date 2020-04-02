High Court releases 4800 inmates serving less than six months sentences

The High Court has released from custody over 4800 inmates serving jail sentences of less than six months.

The exercise is part of the measures the government has adopted to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease whose confirmed cases now stands at 110.

Chief Justice David Maraga said the High Court had in the last two weeks received files of inmates who are petty offenders jailed for periods of less than six months and those with remaining jail term of less than six months.

Immediately the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya, the CJ directed that no prisoners or remandees will be presented to court.

Further, Maraga urged the police to avoid arbitrary arrests and unnecessary detention of suspects for minor offences like loitering and causing disturbance.