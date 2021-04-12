486 test positive for COVID-19 as 115 recover

486 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,989 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate now is at 16.3%.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Monday says from the cases 457 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners with 293 being males and 193 females.

The youngest is a-four-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 146,156 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,564,827.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (16), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 years (81), 30-39 years (119), 40-49 years (104), 50-59 years (71), 60 and above (74).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 349, Kiambu 21, Uasin Gishu 21, Mombasa 17, Kilifi 16, Kajiado 14, Machakos 12, Nakuru 11, Kwale 5, Kericho 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyeri 2, Mandera 1, Murang’a 1, Samburu 1, Siaya 1, Kisumu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi the 349 cases are from Lang’ata (92), Dagoretti North (29), Westlands (22), Embakasi West (18), Embakasi Central and Embakasi East (16) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Roysambu and Ruaraka (15) cases each, Dagoretti South, Kamukunji, Kibra, Makadara and Starehe (14) cases each, Embakasi North and Mathare (13) cases each.

In Kiambu the 21 cases are from Thika (6), Kiambaa and Kiambu Town (5) cases each, Ruiru (3), Githunguri and Kikuyu (1) case each. In Uasin Gishu the 21 cases are from Moiben (6), Kapseret (5), Ainabkoi and Turbo (4), Kesses and Soy (1) case each. In Mombasa the 17 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Kisauni and Nyali (3) cases each, Likoni (1).

In Kilifi the 16 cases are from Kaloleni and Kilifi North (5) cases each, Magarini (4), Malindi (2). In Kajiado the 14 cases are from Kajiado Central (7), Kajiado North (6), Kajiado East (1). In Machakos the 12 cases are from Athi River and Mwala (4) cases each, Kalama (2), Machakos and Matungulu (1) case each.

In Nakuru the 11 cases are from Naivasha (5), Nakuru East (4), Molo (2). In Kwale the 5 cases are from Msambweni (4) and Matuga (1). In Kericho the 4 Cases are from Kipkelion East (3) and Bureti (1). In Kirinyaga all the 2 cases are from Kirinyaga Central, and in Kitui the 2 cases are from Mwingi Central and Mwingi North (1) case each, while in Nyeri the 2 cases are from Mathira East and Nyeri Central (1) case each.

The case in Mandera is from Mandera East, the case in Murang’a is from Murang’a South, the case in Samburu is from Samburu Central, the case in Siaya is from Bondo, the case in Kisumu is from Kisumu East, the case in Taita Taveta is from Taveta, the case in Turkana is from Turkana South, the case in Bomet is from Bomet East, the case in Busia is from Teso South and the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Marakwet East.

Kagwe noted that 115 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from various health facilities, while 54 are from Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 99,210.

Cumulative discharges are 72,115 from Home Based Care and Isolation while 27,095 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 20 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with 2 of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, 5 within the last one month and 13 being late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,368.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above(10).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (46), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (212), 40-49 years (327), 50-59 years (532), 60 years and above (1,138).

A total of 1,645 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,063 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 248 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 169 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are on observation.

Another 277 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 256 of them in general wards and 21 in High Dependency Units (HDU),.

On vaccination, the CS said as of Sunday, a total of 487,278 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 118,833 are Health Workers, 39,523 Security Officers, 70,338 Teachers and 258,584 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

In terms of Gender 275,382 (56.5%) Males and 211,746 (43.5%) are females.