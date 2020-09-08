True beauty might be skin-deep but it doesn’t hurt to give yourself a boost

Beauty doesn’t have to be time-consuming or hard to do. Following these simple tips, you can have a flawless face in no time.

Hydrate, Hydrate

Let’s start with the most basic, shall we? If you don’t follow any of the other rules, follow this one at least. Water is the cheapest most effective way to achieve flawless beauty. Water helps flush out toxins from the body and also helps replenish water in your cells. If you want your face to glow, you need to start from within.

2. You are what you eat

By eating a healthy diet and including foods full of antioxidants, you’ll be giving your body everything it needs to keep your face blemish-free. Don’t know where to start? Start with beetroot, which is very good at cleansing the body of toxins. The key to clearer skin is a body free of toxins.

3. Wash your face twice a day

Other than diet, breakouts can be caused by anything starting from a new fitness routine to air pollution. To keep the breakouts to a minimum, make sure to wash your face in the morning and in the evening, or after a workout. Make sure to use a gentle face wash to prevent your face from drying out.

4. Pick a skincare routine and stick to it

Like almost everything, the key to keeping anything in tip-top shape is maintenance. Your face needs just as much maintenance. Make time to wash, exfoliate and use a face mask at least three times a week.

5. Remove your makeup

This might be the last tip but it is the most important. Always remove your makeup at the end of the day and wash your face. Your skin needs to breathe, so let it.

Feel like we left out something? Let us know here.

Tell Us What You Think