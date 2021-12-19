5 bodies retrieved as three still trapped in collapsed Murang’a hotel

Three more people are yet to be accounted for after five bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed four-storey Sunstar Hotel in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

The death toll now rises to six when one of the victims died while undergoing treatment in hospital.

Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia who visited the scene Sunday morning, said he expects the operations to be concluded by the end of the day Sunday.

Macharia said the adjacent building that was also under construction has been condemned and will be demolished.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has already started the process of hunting down all the professionals concerned both at the National government and at the county level,” said the CS.

The CS further revealed that about four thousand buildings in the country have been marked as unsafe and has urged the National buildings inspectorate to fast track their inspection.

