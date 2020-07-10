5 dead, scores injured after accident involving three vehicles

Five people are feared dead and others seriously injured following a grisly road accident involving a lorry and two 14-seater matatu.

According to Machakos police, the Thursday evening accident took place at the Kingaatuni downhill in Masii along the busy Machakos-Kitui Highway.

The wreckage of the ill-fated vehicles that were towed to Masii police station attested to the magnitude of the accident.

According to witnesses, one matatu collided head one with the lorry while the second matatu hit the wreckage of the other two vehicles.

Three passengers died on the spot while another two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Machakoes level 5 hospital.

The accident coming barely a week after the directive on cessation of movement was lifted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

And in Embu, two people are nursing serious injuries after a car they were travelling in was involved in a road accident with a lorry at the border of Embu and Kirinyaga Counties.

Eye witnesses say rescue teams from the County took time to get to the scene and urged the County Government of Embu to ensure Ambulances and rescue personnel are available on time in case of accidents and disasters.