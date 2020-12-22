Not all gifts need to be wrapped and hand-delivered

2020 has without a doubt taught us to think outside the box. While the world spent most of the year indoors, the biggest lesson has been that we can do plenty from the house digitally.

As such, if you’re going to be buying gifts for friends and family this year, you should consider these 5 digital gifts.

Showmax Pro subscription

For the sports lovers in your life, consider buying them a Showmax Pro subscription that starts at KSh. 1050 per month. For that month, they’ll be able to enjoy live football and other games from Supersport.

MasterClass Subscription

For the curious in your life, a Masterclass subscription is something to consider. MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best. Members get unlimited access to all 100+ instructors across 9 categories with their Annual Membership. Stream anytime, anywhere, at your own pace.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



MasterClass has classes by world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay, famous writer Dan Brown, world-class producer Timbaland and many more.

Pay for a staycation

See our complete list of amazing staycation places here including the Champagne house in Kajiado that is an absolute beauty and the Kilifi boathouse that is a unique experience.

Buy a Literati subscription

Literati allows you to buy a subscription for a friend or for yourself. For a subscription, you get a new hard copy book every month chosen by a celebrity of your choice.

Buy an Uber Voucher

You can get in touch with Uber to get a voucher for a friend or family member to pay for their rides for as long as you want.

Stay safe, wear a mask and Merry Christmas!

Tell Us What You Think