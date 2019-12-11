We’re living in the age of Instagram. It’s easily one of the most popular picture-sharing apps in the world. It’s visual nature and simplicity has made it so popular and so this article assumes you already have an Instagram account.

Last year Instgram (AKA The Gram, AKA I.G.) rolled out the story-sharing feature. This refers to the pics you can have up for only 24 hours, after which they disappear. This is a fun option and you can edit the pics, add on stickers, doodles and even text. But there are some features you didn’t know you can incorporate into your stories:

Add multiple pictures to one post.

Yes you can add more than one photo to your I.G. story. How: Go to your camera roll and copy your desired image (long-press) then open your Instagram app, go to stories and double click to paste the image.

2. Lots more text colours

When adding text to your story, you find that there are a couple of text colour options at the bottom of your screen. What you didn’t know is that you can access even more colours How: Tap and hold any of the circle colour options to open a broader colour spectrum.

3. Peek-a-boo

How: From your camera roll, choose your desired pic. Place a solid colour on top of it by selecting the marker option and colour of your choice then long-pressing. Go back the markers and choose the eraser. Draw to reveal the image behind the solid colour.

4. Add colour gradient to your text

You’ll need both fingers for this one. How: Highlight your text and go the colour options. With your right finger, hold any colour as your left finger sits on the text. Slide both fingers at the same time.

5. Mirror your images.

Simple. How: After adding your photo to the story, tap on the side of photo to get a mirrored image

