The Mobile Film Festival is an international short film festival dedicated to young directors from everywhere in the world. It is based on a simple guiding principle: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film.

After a successful call for submissions for the first Pan African Mobile Film Festival in 2020, out of nearly 500 films from 38 countries, 51 films from 23 African countries have been selected. Of the 51, 5 are from Kenya, 1 from Uganda, 3 from South Africa and 4 from the Democratic Republic of Congo to mention a few.

The goal of the festival is to discover young directors in the making, helping them create opportunities, giving them visibility on an international scale, and supporting them in becoming professionals by rewarding them with financial support for film production.

The Pan African Mobile Film Festival is open exclusively to filmmakers living in Africa.

