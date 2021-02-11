Snuggling up with a romantic movie is one way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Pro or anti-Valentine, taken or single, this Valentine season presents a great opportunity to catch up on some romance-based movies. We are always trying to be in support of everything local-made, including our local films so all the rom-coms and dramas we’ll be watching this weekend will be #madeinKenya.

Snuggle up with your partner or by yourself this weekend with these Kenyan films:

1. Plan B

This romantic comedy film stars Sarah Hassan, Lenana Kariba and Catherine Kamau and is completelt free to watch on YouTube. The story follows Lisa who falls pregnant on a drunken one-night stand. Months later, she discovers her mystery man is actually a wealthy CEO. She and her best friend come up with a plan to make him pay his dues. It is also available on Showmax.

2. You Again

Starring Nick Mutuma, Mimi Mars and Neomi Ng’ang’a, You Again, The story is about story Sophia, a young, well educated woman who lands a job at a newly launched TV station. What was supposed to be her dream job quickly turns into a nightmare as Sophia finds out that she’ll be co-anchoring the news with her ex-boyfriend Kingsley. The 60 minute romantic comedy follows them as they try to come to terms with the situation and deal with questions left unanswered from their past. It is available to watch freely on YouTube.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



3. Rafiki

Controversy-filled Rafiki is the story of romance that grows between two young women, Kena and Ziki, amidst family and political pressures around LGBT rights in Kenya.

4. Disconnect

Featuring Brenda Wairimu, Pascal Tokodi and Bridgette Shighadi, the film revolves around a secret romantic attraction between two best friends. It is available to watch on Netflix.

5. World Disconnect

The 2017 film stars Avril Nyambura and Innocent Njuguna. Nina (played by Avril) is a woman born and raised in the slums of Nairobi. She meets Hinga (played by Innocent Mungai), a man from a decent background with a good job, who is stranded with a flat tire near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and together with her gang, they rob him of all his valuables. In a twist of fate, the two eventually fall in love, despite the fact that Hinga is engaged.

Enjoy.

Tell Us What You Think