5 lucky customers get brand new cars as Quickmart’s Sherehe Ibambe campaign concludes

As part of its celebration of 15 years since inception, Quickmart Supermarket launched a month-long anniversary campaign in September to reward customers with an assortment of prizes.

And as the national consumer campaign dubbed ‘Sherehe Ibambe’ wrapped up, 5 brand new cars, electronics, shopping vouchers, and other prizes worth millions of shillings across all its 46 branches had been given to lucky consumers.

The retailer says the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) oversaw the Prize competition.

The official car handovers to the winners were done at 5 different Quickmart branches namely; Quickmart Ongata Rongai, Embakasi, Waiyaki Way, Kiambu, and Kondele.

“The objective of the ‘Sherehe Ibambe’ campaign was aimed at putting our customers at the forefront of Quickmart’s 15-year anniversary celebration for their loyalty and support,” said Quickmart’s Head of Marketing, Betty Wamaitha.

“This has earned us a place among tier-one supermarkets in Kenya. There is no better way than to appreciate them with brand new cars, assorted prizes, and incentives. This is a promise that we will continue to walk this journey with them now and into the future,” she added

Quickmart is a 46-branch retailer chain established in Nakuru in 2006 with current operations spread out across 11 counties in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nakuru, Laikipia, Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kisii.