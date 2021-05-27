It’s always a good time for African fiction

The best thing about the internet, or maybe globalisation, is the growing appreciation of African art, stories, music and culture on an international scale. This has translated into an opportunity for new, young, African writers to tell and sell fictional stories in a way that feels modern yet still rooted in African culture. Which is great for book lovers.

As such, here are five books published this year that you can buy and read.

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Price: KSh. 1,400

Where: Educate Yourself LTD.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue

Price: KSh. 2,350

Where: Bookstop.

The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna

Price: KSh. 1,290

Where: Textbook Centre

Aftershocks: A Memoir by Nadia Owusu

Price: KSh. 1,812.45

Where: Amazon

We Are All Birds of Uganda by Hafsa Zayyan

Price: KSh. 1,450

Where: Textbook Centre

Tell Us What You Think