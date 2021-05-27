It’s always a good time for African fiction
The best thing about the internet, or maybe globalisation, is the growing appreciation of African art, stories, music and culture on an international scale. This has translated into an opportunity for new, young, African writers to tell and sell fictional stories in a way that feels modern yet still rooted in African culture. Which is great for book lovers.
As such, here are five books published this year that you can buy and read.
Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Price: KSh. 1,400
Where: Educate Yourself LTD.
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
Price: KSh. 2,350
Where: Bookstop.
The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna
Price: KSh. 1,290
Where: Textbook Centre
Aftershocks: A Memoir by Nadia Owusu
Price: KSh. 1,812.45
Where: Amazon
We Are All Birds of Uganda by Hafsa Zayyan
Price: KSh. 1,450
Where: Textbook Centre
