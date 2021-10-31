5 scary movies to watch today

All are available to stream on Showmax.

Invisible Man

Plot Summary: When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Inspired by HG Wells’ novel, The Invisible Man, the movie stars Elizabeth Moss as Cecilia, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid. It’s adapted and directed by award-winning horror aficionado Leigh Whannell, who co-created the Saw franchise.

IT: Chapter Two

Plot Summary: Twenty-seven years after their first encounter with the terrifying Pennywise, the members of the Losers Club have grown up and moved away until a devastating phone call brings them back.

Inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, the movie stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader.

Freaky

Plot Summary: Slasher comedy Freaky takes Freaky Friday to a whole new level when less-than-popular teenager Millie unintentionally switches bodies with the middle-aged serial killer terrorising her town. As the body count rises and the clock ticks down, Millie and her friends have less than 24 hours to stop Murder Barbie before the change becomes permanent.

The movie stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn and Alan Ruck.

Plot Summary: Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep picks up years after the events of The Shining, as a now-adult, alcoholic Dan Torrance finds himself protecting a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, the movie stars Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

Plot Summary: When Ellen passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel increasingly terrifying secrets about her life. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Probably the most disturbing horror of 2018, Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd and Milly Shapiro.