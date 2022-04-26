5 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.2% after 5 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 2,326 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases all the 5 are Kenyans. 3 males while 2 are females. The youngest is an 18-year-old while the oldest is 64 years old.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,723 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,588,732.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 3, Garissa and Kakamega 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (2), 40-49 (0), 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (1).

4 patients have recovered from the disease and all of them are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 317,923 of whom 264,896 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,027 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,649.

A total of 2 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 138 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 1 patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of April 6th 2022, a total of 17,720,907 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 2,664,556 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 8,179,724.

Another 1,230,191 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 284,804 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 13,766 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 10,057.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 30.0%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.