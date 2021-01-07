Bridgerton is currently Netflix’s fifth-biggest series to date, according to Netflix
The answer to “why is everyone watching Bridgerton?” is very simple; the Duke of Hastings. If social media is anything to go by, he has really made his mark.
However, it should also be noted that “Bridgerton“ is based on the very popular book series of the same name. The Bridgerton series was first published in 2000 and there are currently 9 books in the series. Hence why many other viewers are watching for the plot.
So, who is the Duke of Hastings in real life?
His name is not the Duke of Hastings
This is an obvious one but we’re adding it anyway. His real name is Regé-Jean Page.
He is African
He was born and raised in Zimbabwe and later moved to the U.K
His childhood dream was to be an explorer
According to his interview with Netflix, he wanted to be an explorer when he was younger and acting is the closest he could get.
“Bridgerton” is not his first acting gig
He has acted in other productions most notably and recently in Sylvie’s Love, an Amazon Prime movie.
He can sing
He and his brother, Tose, are part of a musical duo called Tunya.
Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.