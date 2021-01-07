Bridgerton is currently Netflix’s fifth-biggest series to date, according to Netflix

The answer to “why is everyone watching Bridgerton?” is very simple; the Duke of Hastings. If social media is anything to go by, he has really made his mark.

Y’all hear me out. The Duke of Hastings?? pic.twitter.com/L3M4yJNf2N — heterosexual (@ThatOnePoes) January 1, 2021

good morning to the duke of hastings and no one else… https://t.co/XGSwkryVdx pic.twitter.com/HvBa1scj3x — InStyle (@InStyle) January 4, 2021

Duke of Hastings…. I get it now. pic.twitter.com/XXOTW5PQjE — nalisa alia amin (@nalisaaa) January 5, 2021

However, it should also be noted that “Bridgerton“ is based on the very popular book series of the same name. The Bridgerton series was first published in 2000 and there are currently 9 books in the series. Hence why many other viewers are watching for the plot.

So, who is the Duke of Hastings in real life?

His name is not the Duke of Hastings

This is an obvious one but we’re adding it anyway. His real name is Regé-Jean Page.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He is African

He was born and raised in Zimbabwe and later moved to the U.K

His childhood dream was to be an explorer

According to his interview with Netflix, he wanted to be an explorer when he was younger and acting is the closest he could get.

“Bridgerton” is not his first acting gig

He has acted in other productions most notably and recently in Sylvie’s Love, an Amazon Prime movie.

He can sing

He and his brother, Tose, are part of a musical duo called Tunya.

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tell Us What You Think