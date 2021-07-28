5 things you can learn about love from these 5 movies

You can stream these movies on your favourite streaming service.

Usually, when you put on a movie, you’re looking for entertainment, a good story or something to pass the time. However, movies are very apt at dispensing life lessons while being entertaining. Here are five things you can learn about relationships and love from these five movies.

Love is a process

Sometimes our own preoccupations or ideas of love can interfere with a potential solid relationship. A good relationship is a collection of many steps taken together and not just one, so don’t set your ideas of a relationship in stone. Allow yourself to step out of your comfort zone and experience something different.

Movie: Photograph, Showmax

Where true love exists, it is inevitable

The Italian poet Torquato Tasso once wrote, “True love cannot be found where it does not exist, nor can it be denied where it does.” True love will always fight for itself and inspire others to seek that kind of love. It might take months, years or decades but it will stand the test of time.

Movie: The Last Love Letter From Your Lover, Netflix

Life goes on

The pain of losing someone you love is unbearable and it often feels as if it is the end of the world. And although the pain never really goes away, it is better to accept that you can enjoy your life without that person being in it. It may take time, but eventually, you must learn to live your life again.

Movie: Me Before You, Netflix

Not all relationships are forever

Forever doesn’t necessarily mean a very long time in some relationships. Forever could mean months or a few years. Contrary to what fairy tales will have you believe, not all love is meant to last till death, some are just a stop on your road to somewhere else and that is fine too. Learn to let go when it is not working.

Movie: Someone Great, Netflix

Happiness is what you make it

You can’t live by someone else’s idea of happiness otherwise you will never be happy. Shedding these preconceptions will allow you to be more open and as such be more curious and willing to experiment and explore. Your next great relationship could be knocking on your door, all you have to do is open it.

Movie: The Sun is Also a Star, Showmax