Adelle has taught us how to keep fighting for our dreams

Keeping your dreams alive is one of the hardest things to do and in most cases, people simply give up. It’s hard but not impossible. Just look at Adelle.

Recently, our faith has been cemented by Adelle Onyango. With a book in the works and a newly minted syndication deal, Adelle is proving that the sky is truly the limit if you keep going.

Here are 10 things we’ve learned from Adelle

Dare to be different

Adelle has always been a trailblazer, not afraid to be different or speak out on issues most people would rather ignore.

Lesson: Conformity isn’t an accomplishment.

Your dreams are valid

In a recent interview, Adelle said that when she was pitching her podcast to different media houses she had begun to think that what she was pitching was a far fetched idea. However, she kept moving and finally landed the deal.

Lesson: Your first pitch won’t be successful but don’t stop there.

Be kinder to yourself

We are always our worst critics. Take some time off the hustle, relax and tell yourself good things.

Lesson: Being kinder to yourself helps you build an internal foundation that will help you get through challenges that you might face.

Be patient and meet people halfway

Your ideas are not always going to resonate with people or your intended business partners.

Check-in with yourself once in a while

Sometimes you just need a minute to collect yourself; see what’s working and what’s not.

Lesson: Be adaptable

