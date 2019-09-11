50 athletes to represent Kenya in Africa Deaflympic Athletics Championship

Kenya will be represented by 50 athletes in the inaugural Africa Deaflympic Athletics Championship that will be held in Nairobi starting 16th to 22nd this month.

The Kenyan team intensified training at Kasarani Stadium ahead of the continental showpiece.

15 countries will converge at Kasarani Stadium this month as Kenya hosts the first edition of the Africa Deaflympic Athletics Championship.

Kenya is tipped to emerge victorious as the Kenyan squad consists of a good number of gold medalists including World marathon record holder Daniel Kiptum and 10,000m gold medalist Lucas Wandia.

Others include 100m and 200m world champion Beryl Atieno and 1500m champion David Koech. The team has been in a training camp at Kasarani under the tutelage of Samuel Kibet.

Countries that have confirmed their participation so far include Nigeria, Cameroon, Uganda, Botswana, Zanzibar and Ethiopia among others.

Elsewhere, African and Commonwealth javelin record holder Julius Yego will not take part in the World championship national athletics trials which gets underway this Thursday at Nyayo stadium.

Yego who has already qualified for the global after clinching a Gold medal in the 2019 All Africa Games says he opted not to take part in the trials as a precautionary measure.

Alex Kiprotich who clinched a Silver medal will be taking part in the trials.