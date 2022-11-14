The first cohort of 50 fellows will be inaugurated tomorrow, Tuesday under the public service emerging leaders fellowship programme.

The 50 were competitively recruited countrywide from a list of about 5,000 applicants.

They will be inaugurated by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in collaboration with Emerging Public Leaders (USA) and Emerging Leaders Foundation (Africa).

The event to be graced by the former President of the Republic of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will be held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, KICC in Nairobi

In a statement, PSC says the programme seeks to nurture young public servants joining the service to grow and become strong citizen-centric leaders through a carefully planned development path.

It also aims at inculcating among young leaders critical knowledge relating to values and principles of public service, public service systems and methods and public service leadership skills.

Those targeted under the programme are public servants below the age of 35 who have served in the public service from six to 12 months.

The Public Service Emerging Fellowship Programme was launched in November, 2021 at KICC when the partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the collaboration.