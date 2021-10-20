50 new Level 3 hospitals to be unveiled under new stimulus programme

Kenyans will have better access to health care following the planned construction of 50 new Level Three Hospitals across the country.

President Uhuru Kenya in announcing a new stimulus programme to be rolled out beginning next month directed the Ministry of Health to put up the additional health facilities in non-covered and densely populated areas.

Speaking during celebrations to mark this year’s Mashujaa day in Kirinyaga county, President Kenyatta directed the National Treasury to allocate Ksh. 3.2 Billion for immediate construction of the medical facilities.

The project is part of an ambitious 13 strategic intervention plan he outlined under the third financial stimulus programme targeting key productive sectors to be rolled out at the beginning of next month.

“The Seventh intervention is in Health: To enhance access to medical coverage across our nation, and as part of our Universal Health Coverage programme, I direct the Ministry of Health to establish an additional 50 New Level 3 Hospitals, to be situated in non-covered areas and densely populated areas across our nation’

He further said a comprehensive nationwide programme was in place to upgrade selected hospitals in all the 47 counties through the provision of specialized, modern, state of the art medical, diagnostic and critical care equipment.

He underscored his government’s commitment to ensuring healthcare for all while highlighting the gains made so far in the key sector since he took over in 2013.

“ Government has progressively recruited an additional 36,900 healthcare workers in the last 9 years, nearly a 100% increment in the country’s total public health workforce which currently stands at nearly 75,000 workers,” he said.

He revealed that Kenya Medical Training Colleges had been expanded from 28 to the current 71 spread across 44 of our 47 counties.

He cited various health investments that have benefitted over six million patients and saved the country a total of Ksh131.5 billion

“Through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project, we identified and equipped 115 hospitals with various theatre equipment, 101 hospitals with various radiological and imaging equipment, 14 facilities with ICU equipment and 54 facilities installed and commissioned renal equipment including dialysis machines” he noted

“Through this massive investment, 628,821 people have benefitted from theatre services, 385,587 people benefited from dialysis out of the 577 dialysis machines installed, 23,574 people benefited from ICU services and over 5.7 million people 11 have been served using the 22 MRI machines, 214 X-ray machines, 83 CT scanners and 229 ultra-sound equipment since 2016. All these sum investments have benefitted over six (6) million patients and saved the country a total KSh.131.5 billion” he added.

Besides stimulating economic growth since the pandemic struck last year, the third stimulus programme also aims to sustain the gains already made so far.

Among key sub-sectors that will benefit include agriculture, health, education, drought response, policy, infrastructure, financial inclusion, energy and environmental conservation.