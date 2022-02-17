50 politicians to face prosecution over incitement allegations

50 politicians are lined up for prosecution on incitement ahead of the August 9th general election.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who was in Mombasa says his team is putting together evidence to present solid cases against the involved, urging the media to help present any evidence they might be having on hate mongers.

The DPP who was at the Kenya Methodist University Graduation Ceremony in Mombasa put on notice politicians spewing hate during the electioneering period.

Haji says that his office was currently handling over 50 cases related to political incitement, terming lack of adequate evidence as one of the impediments to speedy prosecution.

According to Haji no one will be spared regardless of their political affiliation, calling on those with evidence to present it for consideration.

The DPP challenged young people against being used to spread hate, urging them to be peace ambassadors during this period.