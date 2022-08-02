50 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

50 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 1,584 tested in the last 24 hours with total confirmed positive cases being 337,689.

The positivity rate is now at 3.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,824,602.

In a statement, Ministry of Health noted out of the new cases 45 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners with 35 being males while 15 females.

The youngest is a 1-year-old while the oldest is 87 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 42, Kisumu 3, Garissa, Kiambu, Nakuru, Siaya and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (5), 10-19 years (5), 20-29 years (4), 30-39 (15), 40-49 (10) 50-59 (5), 60 years and above (6).

81 patients have recovered from the disease, 68 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program while 13 are from various health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 331,572 of whom 278,014 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,558 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to Covid-19 therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,672.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,031), 60 years and above (3,321).

There are 53 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 392 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on supplemental oxygen.

Another 12 are in the General Wards and are all on supplemental oxygen. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).