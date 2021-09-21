Education ministry to certify 5,000 youths with technical skills

The Education Ministry through the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), has rolled out a program to formally certify over 5,000 technically skilled workers in the country, in the next three years.

Speaking during a capacity building workshop in Naivasha, KNQA Chair, Dr. Kilemi Mwiria said the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), program, is aimed at addressing inequalities in the education system, through certification of skilled workers to enable them proof their capabilities.

According to KNQA, 80 percent of the workforce in the informal sector, is occupied by the youth and women with no formal certification and hence the need to assess and evaluate the skills they have acquired outside classrooms, for recognition.

Mwiria said that with formal certification, workers will have more opportunities to work both locally and abroad.

He added that the government is keen on taking advantage of the demographic divide in the country, to ensure more Kenyan youths secure job opportunities abroad.

KNQA Council Member Representing Kenyan Employers, Hirji Shah, lauded the RPL program, saying that it will immensely contribute to the growth of the quality of the workforce not only in the country, but also for export.

Caroline Njuki, International Labor Organization Chief Technical Advisor in Kenya, said the RPL program will provide a lifelong learning opportunity to the beneficiaries, in the ever changing and dynamic working environment.

Njuki added that ILO partnered with KNQA, to ensure inclusion of specific populations such as migrant workers, people with disabilities, refugees among others, are provided with formal means to prove and demonstrate their competencies.

The Ministry of Education through KNQA, embarked on the formulation of a policy framework for comprehensive recognition of prior learning in the country, following a presidential directive in June this year.