51 new PSs to be vetted from Nov 14

51 principal secretaries nominated by president William Ruto to serve in different dockets in his government will be vetted by the relevant National Assembly committees between 14th and 18th of this month.

While making the announcement Thursday afternoon after receiving the communication from the president, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, mandated the Clerk to notify the nominees and Kenyans at large on the date and venue where the process will be conducted.

According to the Speaker, the committees should table their final report before Parliament not later than 24th of this month as prescribed in the statutory timelines.

President Ruto Wednesday unveiled a list of 51 nominees out of those that had been interviewed by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

PSC had forwarded to his office a list of 250 names of Kenyans that had been shortlisted after being interviewed.

Among the notable names on the list are former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, former Regional Development PS, Belio Kipsang, and former Nairobi county deputy governor, Jonathan Mueke.

