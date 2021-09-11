511 test positive for Covid-19 as six succumb  

Kenya recorded 511 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 6,434 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 7.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 243,456 from a cumulative test of 2,450,791 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 503 are Kenyans while 8 are foreigners with 256 being male while 255 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 10-month-old infant while the oldest is 96 years.

1,018 patients have recovered from the disease, 810 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 208 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 231,958 of which 188,051 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 43,907 are from various health facilities.

Six patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,902.

A total of 1,617 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,447 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 148 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 99 are on ventilatory support, and 35 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 622 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 562 of them being admitted in the general wards. 60 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 3,081,610 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

On the second dose, 49,406 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 49,960, Teachers 20,618, Security Officers 13,027 and Others 47,390.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 250,506, Aged 58 years and above 244,345, Health Workers 136,561, Teachers 125,131 while Security Officers are at 69,853.