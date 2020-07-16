512 recover as 421 test positive for COVID-19

421 people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample size of 3895 bringing total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,673.

Out of the new positive cases, 409 are Kenyans and 12 foreigners with the youngest being a 1 year old infant and oldest is 93 years.

Speaking at a press briefing when he toured Nakuru County on the state of county’s COVID -19 preparedness, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe noted that Nairobi County is leading with 6491 cases followed by Mombasa with 1783, Kiambu has 640 cases while Nakuru is number 9 with 155 cases.

So far 42 counties have recorded positive cases.

He said 570 patients have recovered from the virus with 512 being on home based care and 58 from various health facilities. Total number of recoveries stand at 3638 people.

Eight patients have succumbed to the disease bringing total number of fatalities to 217.

The CS noted that the government is training 32,780 community health volunteers to aid in caring for home based care patients under Universal Health Care program.

He lauded the county government of Nakuru for surpassing the 300 bed capacity as per the President’s directive.

The county is now aiming at a capacity of 1000 beds, it has also 49 non-invasive ventilators and five invasive ventilators.

According to Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui, the county has recruited 325 health care workers who will soon undergo induction and training but added that more will be needed.

He said his government has decongested bus parks and markets to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Governor Kinyanjui cited the the need for a testing center in lack of testing centre in Nakuru County noting that it was a major concern as the county relies on Nairobi which extends the result turn around time to even four day.