515 test positive for Covid-19 as 15 succumb

Kenya recorded 515 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 7,981 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 6.5%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 246,296 from a cumulative test of 2,494,312 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 488 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners with 279 being male while 236 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

634 patients have recovered from the disease, 540 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 94 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 236,803 of which 191,531 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 45,272 are from various health facilities.

15 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,980.

A total of 1,444 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 3,259 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 114 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 83 are on ventilatory support, and 25 on supplemental oxygen with six patients on observation.

A further 513 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 474 of them being admitted in the general wards. 39 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 3,337,913 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide. Of these, total first doses are 2,480,543 while second doses are 857,370.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 248,048, Others 270,655 Health Workers 139,131, Teachers 127,035 while Security Officers are at 72,501.