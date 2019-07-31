51pc of driving schools deregistered for failing revalidation  exercise

Written By: Claire Wanja
56

" We are on a trajectory to transform the transport sector, and we wont be turning back. We welcome the commitment by stakeholders as we journey towards zero fatalities on our roads." Said the CS
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The government has deregistered 51 percent of driving schools that failed the recent revalidation  exercise  that  sought  to  establish  their  levels  of  compliance  with  the provisions and requirements for driving school registration.

Speaking during the launch  of  the National  Transport  Reforms  Conference  at  NTSA  headquarters  in  Nairobi Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary,  Dr.  Fred  Matiang’i,  added that the government has set about implementing far-reaching reforms in the transport sector as outlined in the National Road Safety Action Plan 2019–2023.

The Cabinet Secretary divulged that a defective driver training, testing and licensing system has been one of the major causal factors of road accidents, adding that this has been  aggravated  by  the  recent  proliferation  of  backstreet  driving  schools  in  the country.

Also Read  Kimosop charged with corruption in Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal

However, he warned that nothing will be left to chance henceforth and that the government will remain non-compromising on the standards and quality of driver training.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163

“This  is  not  only  a  matter  of  government  policy  but  also  a  mission  anchored  on dictates of conscience. So far, our short-term interventions have yielded a 50 percent reduction in road fatalities, which means we are on the right course,” he said, adding that no more finger-pointing among stakeholders while Kenyans continue losing their lives on the roads.

Also Read  Government urged to roll out free  cancer screening services

Another major change expected is the establishment of an integrated speed governors system featuring a command centre for monitoring and reporting violation of speed guidelines in real time.

Dr. Matiangi said: “We will now leverage on technology to expedite the realization of a  future  free  of  deaths  and  serious  injuries  on  our  roads.  We can easily identify violators from the command centre.”

A new Standard for Road Speed Limiters was recently put, which will ensure the use of only tamper proof speed limiters, which will have the capacity to record and transmit data  to  an  online  platform  from  where  a  speed  limit  violator’s  particulars  will  be obtained.

The Cabinet Secretary also directed that with effect from 1st November 2019, no PSV or  Commercial  Service  driver’s  license  will  be  renewed  without  the  holder undergoing a mandatory retraining and retesting process in accordance with the newly prescribed  modules.

Also Read  Laikipia Woman Rep calls on Mps to endorse Cancer Fund Bill 2019

This  will  feature  a  physical  fitness  test,  including  an  eye  and hearing test by a qualified medical practitioner.

NTSA has already developed a Curriculum for Training and Testing of Drivers and Instructors, and Dr.  Matiang’i appealed for legislative support from the National Assembly towards operationalization of the new module.

Other  reforms  proposed  include  vehicle  designs  and  structure,  streamlining  of  the boda  boda  subsector,  and  an  overhaul  of  the  country’s  weighbridge  housekeeping regime.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR