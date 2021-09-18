52 Ethiopians arrested while travelling to Mombasa

Security officials have arrested 52 Ethiopians in Makindu Sub-county while travelling to Mombasa.

The aliens were arrested at Kiboko at 2.20 pm in a lorry registration number KCV 974/ZD2786 that was being driven by Martin Ndunda an employee of Motrex Company Limited.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan confirmed the Friday incident that occurred along Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

“Police from Makindu acting on a tip off intercepted a motor vehicle along Nairobi-Mombasa highway and found 28 Ethiopians. As they were processing them at the station, officers learnt that another group of 24 were at Kiboko Centre, they were all rounded up and arrested,” said Ole Naipeyan.

Meanwhile the 52 aliens later appeared before Makindu Senior Principal Magistrate (SPM) Jared Makori where they were charged for being in the country unlawfully.

However, Makori ordered that they be returned to court on Monday when there will be an interpreter to enable them take plea.

In the same court, the driver Martin Ndunda denied the charge of smuggling human contrary to Kenyan citizenship and immigration Act 2011.

He was released on a Ksh 500,000 cash bail but was unable to raise the money and all of them are being held at Makindu Police Station.