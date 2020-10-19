52-year-old man arrested over suspected cyber espionage activities

Detectives from the special service unit are holding a 52-year-old man over suspected cyber espionage activities.

Archibald Kalela Mwandawiro was arrested at his house in Milondo in Taita Taveta county where devices used in the interception, access and transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients were recovered.

Acting on intelligence, detectives conducted a raid at the suspect’s house where Global Systems for Mobile communications, one fitted with 512 simcards, four Internet Routers, a GSM Skyline inserted with 64 Safaricom simcards were recovered.

Also recovered were 25 modems, 83 Airtel simcards, 76 Safaricom simcards, an Electric Inverter, a HP laptop and a mobile handset.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



52-Yr-Old Archibald Kalela Mwandawiro; a suspect of Cyber Espionage was today arrested by @DCI_Kenya SSU detectives at Milondo in Wundanyi-Taita Taveta County, where devices used in the interception, access &transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients were also recovered. pic.twitter.com/JAnrrc9AB5 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 18, 2020

The suspect, who is said to have widely travelled, is a computer science expert from a local university. Police say initial investigations have revealed that he sends espionage materials to a country in the West.

The suspect is in police custody as further investigations into his alleged clandestine activities continue.