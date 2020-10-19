52-year-old man arrested over suspected cyber espionage activities

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
Detectives from the special service unit are holding a 52-year-old man over suspected cyber espionage activities.

Archibald Kalela Mwandawiro was arrested at his house in Milondo in Taita Taveta county where devices used in the interception, access and transmission of messages to unauthorized recipients were recovered.

Detectives have established that the widely travelled suspect is a computer science expert from a local university, who sends espionage materials to a country in the West.

Acting on intelligence, detectives conducted a raid at the suspect’s house where Global Systems for Mobile communications, one fitted with 512 simcards, four Internet Routers, a GSM Skyline inserted with 64 Safaricom simcards were recovered.

Also recovered were 25 modems, 83 Airtel simcards, 76 Safaricom simcards, an Electric Inverter, a HP laptop and a mobile handset.

The suspect is in police custody as further investigations into his alleged clandestine activities continue.

