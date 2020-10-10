538 have people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 6,872 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 41,158 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

Out of the new cases, 496 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.

430 are males while 108 are females with the youngest being a one-year old infant while the oldest is 85.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 157, Bungoma 118, Nakuru 48, Turkana 41, Mombasa 33, Kilifi 31, Uasin Gishu 16, Kisumu 13, Kisii 12, Meru 12, Garissa 9, Trans Nzoia 9, 1 Narok 8, Kiambu 8, Kakamega 6, Isiolo 4, Kwale 3, Nyamira 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Busia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Marsabit 1.

61 people have recovered from the disease, 40 from the Home Based Care Program, while 21 have been discharged from various hospitals.

The total number of recoveries stand at 30,937.

Five patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality rate in the country to 760.