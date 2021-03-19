56 level four hospitals to be upgraded

Written By: Timothy Kipnusu/Christine Muchira

The government in collaboration with Nairobi Metropolitan Services  intends to improve the services at 56 level four hospital in Nairobi County.  

Speaking on Thursday after launching the 24 hours operation of Langata Health centre, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the move will help in decongesting Kenyatta National Hospital which is overwhelmed by patients.

Kagwe said 47 per cent of patients walk to Kenyatta National Hospital to seek treatment for diseases that can be managed in local facilities.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi says the  adoption of the new policy  will go a long way in changing the health management in Nairobi County. 

He says 1620 staff have already been employed to kick start the program with  clinicians ,nurses and doctors set to be employed to have enabled the 24 hours operation in the 56 level 4 hospitals.

