56 level four hospitals to be upgraded

The government in collaboration with Nairobi Metropolitan Services intends to improve the services at 56 level four hospital in Nairobi County.

Speaking on Thursday after launching the 24 hours operation of Langata Health centre, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the move will help in decongesting Kenyatta National Hospital which is overwhelmed by patients.

Kagwe said 47 per cent of patients walk to Kenyatta National Hospital to seek treatment for diseases that can be managed in local facilities.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi says the adoption of the new policy will go a long way in changing the health management in Nairobi County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



NMS DG Maj. Gen Mohammed Badi and Health CS Mutahi Kagwe tour Langata health centre upgraded to a Level 3 hospital. Accompanied by NMS Health Directorate leadership they have launched 24 hr operations at the hospital which will also apply to more Hospitals in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/dA4dNO1mTx — Nairobi Metropolitan Services, NMS (@NMS_Kenya) March 18, 2021

He says 1620 staff have already been employed to kick start the program with clinicians ,nurses and doctors set to be employed to have enabled the 24 hours operation in the 56 level 4 hospitals.