58 farmer groups receive Ksh 33M funding from World Bank

58 farmer groups from Taita Taveta have today benefited with cash worth Ksh 33 million through a Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP).

The project funded by the World Bank is set to benefit at least 21,729 households within County for a period of 5 years.

Speaking during the official launch of Community Investment in agricultural sector, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja commended the World Bank for the USD 250M project covering 24 Counties and urged farmers through their Community Driven Development Committees (CDDCs) and the County Value Chain Development Committees (CVCDCs) to support the project objective of increasing agricultural productivity and building resilience to climate change risks.

“Through this project, farmers will also benefit from trainings on new farming technologies. It’s our responsibility now as farmers to make sure we utilize the funds. The Governor said.

Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project component coordinator James Singi said by July this year the World Bank will fund projects worth Ksh 320 million, adding that they have agreed with Governor Granton Samboja on how to address the market challenge facing farmers.

“We have agreed on what should be done to make sure we double our support to this County for the remaining 3 years. We are aware that the market has also been a challenge but that will be addressed soon.” He said.

The County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation Davis Mwangoma said the World Bank has already put in place an audit mechanism that will ensure the funds are utilized for the intended purposes.

“We will be having service providers who will be undertaking trainings and we will be linking them with other projects to ensure that the procurement process at the ward levels is in line with the requirements. The World Bank auditors will also ensure that funds are not diverted to other projects.” CECM Mwangoma said.