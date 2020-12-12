548 new Covid cases reported as four die

548 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,953 tested in the last 24 hours representing a 7.9 positivity rate.

This brings to 91,526 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 967,317 cumulative tests conducted since the first case was reported on March 13.

From the cases, 520 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners, 354 being male and 194 female. The youngest is a five-year-old child, while the oldest is 96.

1,586 patients have succumbed to the disease after four more deaths were reported in the same period.

According to Health cabinet secretary, Mutahi Kagwe1,017 patients have recovered from the disease.

“Today, 1,017 patients have recovered from the disease, 980 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 37 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 72,596” he said.

982 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 6,782 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

44 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 47 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 38 are in the general wards and nine in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) while two are on observation.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has appealed to Kenyans to be cautious this festive season to curb further spread of the virus.

With mass travels expected to peak in coming weeks, the President declined to grant governors wish to lock down the country to forestall a possible spike in the number of infections during the festive season.

Addressing the nation Saturday during the 57th Jamhuri day celebrations, the President instead shared a message of hope expressing his optimism that the new year would present good tidings including the eradication of the pandemic.

“As we come to the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year, let us exercise caution more so as we interact with the family. As we seek sanctuary in family, let us remember that COVID is real. Men, women and children are dying. The best gift we can give to our loved ones this Christmas is the gift of life today and the promise of hope and a joyful tomorrow” he said in his address.