589 needy students in Kilifi benefit from Wings to Fly scholarships

Story By: Maureen Njeri

In a move aimed at ensuring all the needy but bright children are not denied an opportunity to pursue education, Wings to Fly, a programme funded by Equity bank in collaboration with the Government of Kenya and World Bank has offered four-year scholarships to hundreds of students in Kilifi County.

According to the foundation, at least 5,000 residents had applied to be considered for scholarship, but, due to limited slots, only five hundred and eighty-nine (589) students were selected.

While presiding over the scholarship awards, Equity Bank, Coast Regional Manager Joseph Ndung’u urged other organizations to also chip in and be part of the solution in helping the less fortunate.

Ndung’u emphasized that only the lack of sufficient slots and funds limits Equity Bank in coming to the aid of a larger group of legible students across the country to advance their studies.

“We have also been organizing mentorship programmes for the students we assist during the holidays when schools close, to encourage and ensure their performances remain high and outstanding for prosperity,” he added.

The event was graced by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya and Kilifi county deputy governor Gideon Samburi at Bahari Girls Secondary School in Kilifi South Sub-County.

Baya called upon the beneficiaries to develop self-esteem and courage so that their performances in education can remain outstanding.

On his part, the Deputy Governor pledged support from the county administration towards some of those who were not lucky to get the wings to fly scholarships.