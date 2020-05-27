590 Covid-19 patients admitted, 7 critical

590 people infected with coronavirus are admitted to 35 health facilities across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday disclosed that seven patients are in critical condition.

“Out of these, 7 are in critical condition, with 4 on ventilator support and 3 on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

The number of fatalities stands at 55 after three more patients succumbed to the virus that is rapidly spreading within the communities.

Majority of those who have died have underlying medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

On Wednesday, Kenya daily cases hit a triple-digit.

“Our figures today are staggering. Out of the 3,077 samples tested, we have 123 positive cases. For the first time, we have hit a triple-digit. This is the highest number of positive cases we have ever recorded in a single day since we reported the first case on March 13, 2020,” said Kagwe.

Informal settlements

The Ministry of Health is worried over the rapid rate of transmission in informal settlements in Nairobi.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, Mathare had the highest number with 33 cases followed by Kibra with 14. Other areas under close monitoring are Kawangware and Eastleigh.

The Health CS is cautioning against a false sense of security by those who reside in the suburbs stating that every individual is at a higher risk of contracting the disease that is in the communities.

“This means that there is a raging number of infections in these areas. We either live in these places, have a relative that resides in there, or know someone else that does. What does this mean? It means, the disease is the within us and therefore no one should have a false sense of security about their immunity to Covid-19”.

With many Kenyans trooping back to work, Kagwe blamed public transportation for the rise in infections, saying many have reverted to the old ways of travel, disregarding the social distancing rules and masking guidelines.

“I would like to make an appeal to the public transportation owners, drivers and riders. As you can see, some of the highest infections come from areas where public transport is the primary means of transportation”.

He warned “please, let me remind you of the need to protect yourself. You don’t know who you’re sitting next to! The increase in community infections is simply because of an increase in community contact….you either cooperate and survive or ignore and suffer”.

Governor Joho lauded

He said they will be visiting new counties on a weekly basis to evaluate their preparedness levels. He singled Mombasa County government led by Governor Hassan Joho for his aggressive efforts in fighting the virus.

“The level of preparedness for every county is dependent on the ability of every governor. Their preparedness is key because we don’t want to get to a point where we find ourselves unable to cope with an overwhelming number of critically ill patients” he said.

He, however, said Kajiado and Migori counties were facing unique challenges posed by the porous border points.

Nairobi, Mombasa, Kajiado, Kwale and Migori are among counties targetted for testing.