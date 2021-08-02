591 people test positive for Covid-19 as 24 succumb

A total of 591 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4,737 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 12.5 percent.

From the cases 575 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. 316 males while 275 are females.

The youngest is a 10-month-old baby while the oldest is 87 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 204,271 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,142,309.

A statement from the ministry of health indicated that in terms of County distribution Nairobi has recorded 422, Mombasa 34, Kiambu 19, Uasin Gishu 17, Garissa 14, Murang’a 10, Kirinyaga 9, Nyeri 9, Busia 7, Narok 6, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 4, Machakos 4, Kakamega 4, Baringo 3, Mandera 3, Embu 3, Nakuru 3, Nyandarua 3, Siaya 2, Kisii 2, Homa Bay 1, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Meru 1, Nandi 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and West Pokot 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 422 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (41), Dagoretti North (36), Kibra (32), Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Langata and Makadara (26) cases each, Mathare (25), Embakasi West and Starehe (24) cases each, Kamukunji (23), Embakasi South and Kasarani (22) cases each, Roysambu (21), Ruaraka (19), Embakasi North (15), Dagoretti South (14).

In Mombasa the 34 cases are from Jomvu (20), Mvita (7), Likoni (4), Changamwe, Kisauni and Nyali (1) case each. In Kiambu the 19 cases are from Kiambu Town (6), Kikuyu (5), Kiambaa (4), Ruiru (3), Kabete (1). In Uasin Gishu the 17 cases are from Kesses (7), Turbo (5), Kapseret (3), Ainabkoi and Soy (1) case each. In Garissa the 14 cases are from Dadaab (10), Garissa Town (4). In Murang’a the 10 cases are from Kiharu (8), Gatanga and Kigumo (1) case each.

In Kirinyaga the 9 cases are from Kirinyaga West (6), Kirinyaga North, Kirinyaga South and Mwea West (1) case each. In Nyeri the 9 cases are from Mathira East, Mathira West and Tetu (2) cases each, Kieni East, Mukurweini and Nyeri Central (1) case each. In Busia all the 7 cases are from Matayos. In Narok the 6 cases are from Narok North.

The 4 cases in Kajiado are from Kajiado North, the 4 cases in Laikipia are from Laikipia West (3) and Laikipia East (1) the 4 cases in Machakos are from Athi River and Machakos Town (2) cases each, the 4 cases in Kakamega are from Lugari (2), Lurambi, and Matungu (1) case each.

The 3 cases in Baringo are Koibatek, the 3 cases in Mandera are from Mandera East (2), Mandera North (1), the 3 cases in Embu are from Mbeere South (2), Manyatta (1), the 3 cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha (2), Molo (1), while the 3 cases in Nyandarua are from Kinangop (2) and Kipipiri (1). In Siaya the 2 cases are from Bondo and Rarieda (1) case each and in Kisii the 2 cases are from Bonchari.

The case in Homa Bay is from Mbita, the case in Kericho is from Ainamoi, the case in Kilifi is from Kaloleni, the case in Kitui is from Kitui Rural, the case in Meru is from Buuri, the case in Nandi is from Emgwen, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Marakwet West, the case in Trans Nzoia is from Kiminini and the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (35), 10-19 years (37), 20-29 years (90), 30-39 (165), 40-49 (128), 50-59 (70), 60 years and above (66).

Today 561 patients have recovered from the disease with 469 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 92 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 189,692 of whom 151,146 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,546 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Unfortunately, 24 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,970. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,”read the statement

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (5), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (14). Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (30), 20- 29 (122), 30-39 years (321), 40-49 years (472), 50-59 years (792), 60 years and above (2,177). A total of 1,483 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,021 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 189 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 51 patients are under observation. Another 461 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 419 of them in general wards and 42 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

“As of August 1st 2021, a total of 1,726,937 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,064,500 while second doses are 662,437,” added the statement.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.4%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups was those aged 58 years and above 204,789, Others 193,107, Health Workers 115,647, Teachers 96,026 while Security Officers are at 52,868.