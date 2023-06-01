5M farmers registered for subsidized fertilizer, Ruto says

A total of 5 million farmers have been registered countrywide for the subsidized fertilizer as the Government ramps up efforts to boost food production.

Speaking in Embu Thursday, President William Ruto said his administration will continue subsidizing food production to create job opportunities and increase productivity in the country.

Terming agriculture as the country’s biggest employer, the Head of State said enhancing food production will also help promote access to affordable and subsequently lower the cost of living.

“These farmers immediately became eligible to receive subsidised fertiliser, and those who stepped forward received their full fertiliser requirement unlike in past seasons when the allocations were rationed,” President William Ruto said.

As a result of his administrations measures, he said Kenyan farmers have been able to plant 200,000 additional acres of food this year and used 2 million more kilogrammes of seed.