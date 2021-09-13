6 beauty and fashion creators to follow on TikTok

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Showcasing flawless beauty and fashion sense in short videos.

TikTok is undeniably a place of creativity, and it’s giving fashion and beauty creators a new way of showcasing their art and personality – all while experiencing the fresh and cool trends of today. Using the latest stickers and fun filters, the platform gives local content creators the creative boost they need to whip together a trendy fashion and beauty video.

Here are Six creators to follow.

Joy Kendi

@ms.kendi

sometimes you just need to trust the process🤣 @maccosmetics

♬ original sound – Amazon Prime Video

Joy Kendi is an absolute joy to watch on TikTok. Not only does she combine flawless beauty tutorials with amazingly glam fashion editorials, but she also adds just a touch of drama to each video.

 

Craving Yellow

@cravingyellow

HeadWraps elevate a style so easily! Do you wear head wraps? #fyp #hairtok #healthyhair #hairtip #protectivestyles #naturalhair

♬ Nimekuzoea – Nandy

Looking for tips and techniques to maintain your natural hair. look no further. This creator is on a mission to brighten up your looks with tutorials on different fun ways to make head wraps and keep your natural hair healthy.

Sharon Wamae

@sharonwamae

Category is Denim 💙 Which one is a fave? 🥺🤗 #Fashion #FYP #GiveThisToKevin

♬ original sound – Sharon Wamae

If you’re looking to elevate your look, (and even if you’re not, you should because drip is forever,) then this is the creator to follow. She’s also about encouraging her followers to flawlessly flaunt themselves while being their real selves no matter what the occasion.

Jessy Chizi

@glowbyjessychizi

hope you enjoyed it. Feel welcomed to try it and tag me ♥️ #ikoiko #foryou #makeuptutorial #glowbyjessychizi

♬ Iko Iko (My Bestie) (feat. Small Jam) – Justin Wellington

Learn how to do your makeup flawlessly with Jessy. The golden rule is to blend makeup with your skin tone but often, most people overlook this rule or sometimes are just unaware of it. Jessy Chizi is here to make sure you glow.

Makeover by Ceecee

@makeover_by_ceecee

Trying out new things #makeup #moana #fashionandbeauty #transition #makeoverbyceecee

♬ original sound – madison🩸

Watch Ceecee transform herself into different pop culture characters using great video transitions and makeup. Ceecee makes this process look fun and easy.

Dennis Karuri

@denniskaruri

❤️❤️ #fyp

♬ Estamo loco to by julian.cal – JULIÁN

If you are looking for the best of both worlds, makeup artist Dennis Karuri is here to help you blend all the rules of fashion and beauty.

  

