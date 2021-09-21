6 Emmy winners you can watch now

All shows are streaming on Showmax.

I May Destroy You

The show centres on Arabella (Michaela Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. When her drink is spiked with a date-rape drug during an outing, she begins to question and rebuild every element of her life.

Lovecraft Country

The show is set in the 1950s and centres around Atticus, a young African-American, who sets out on a road trip with his friend and uncle to find his missing father. This catapults the three into a struggle for survival against the dual terrors of Jim Crow-era America and terrifying monsters that are based on the paperback written by pulpy horror author HP Lovecraft for which the show is named.

A Black Lady Sketch Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show made history at the 2021 Emmys, when Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo, and Jess Hernández became the first all-women of colour editing team to be nominated for an Emmy, and then the first to win too.

The Flight Attendant

HBO comedy-drama The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco as reckless flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who wakes up in the wrong bed, with a dead guy beside her, and no idea what happened. Unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

The Good Lord Bird

Ethan Hawke stars as militant slavery abolitionist John Brown, who is credited with instigating the American Civil War. The seven-part series is told from the point of view of Henry “Onion” Shackleford, an enslaved boy who joins Brown’s family of abolitionist soldiers. Onion is played by rising star Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Mare of Easttown

The show set in the small fictional town of Easttown stars Kate Winslet as detective Mare Sheehan, who must investigate a murder while trying to keep her life from falling apart.

Hacks

Hacks centres on legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance, who takes on an entitled, down-on-her-luck Gen Z comedy writer in a bid to find fresh material and remain relevant as her performance dates start to dwindle.

Hacks will premiere on Showmax on November 1st.