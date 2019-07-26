The weekend is here and full of opportunity

Where: Nairobi National Museum

When: 27th July, 11 am – 7 pm

What: The festival will bring together creatives from various fields; photography, performing arts, musicians and models etc for a celebration of a modern and futuristic Africa and its culture.

Circus, Glow in the dark

Where: The Alchemist

When: 27th July, 7 pm – 28th July, 5 am

Age restrictions: 21 and over

What: Using blacklight neon paint and neon lights, the alchemist will transform the bar into a glow in the dark experiences. Performances by Sarakasi Trust and Two Stages will be sure to make this experience unforgettable.

Barrels Whiskey expo

Where: P & L Luxe, 5 Kanjata Road

When: 27th July, 12 pm – 28th July, 6 am

What: This will be the third Barrels and Whiskey Expo which is a celebration of whiskey for connoisseurs and enthusiasts. The expo comes in the form of an open boutique market and festival with loads of African music, food, fashion and art to enjoy.

Laugh Festival 3

Where: KICC

When: 26th July 5 pm, – 27th July, 2 am

What: Bringing together Kenyans finest comedians, the 3rd edition of the Laugh Festival is set to be a barrel of laughs.

African Women in Media 2019

Where: University of Nairobi

When: 25th July 9 am – 27th July

What: Every year, AWiM hosts a conference and festival that brings together the best women in media from across the continent offering learning opportunities, speed mentorship and exhibition opportunities for those interested. The theme for this year’s festival is “Showcase” as this year’s objective is to showcase the amazing work produced by African women.

Sarafina

Where: Kenya National Theatre

When: All Weekend

What: This isn’t the first time that Sarafina, the live musical, is premiering on stage at the Kenya National Theatre. After last year’s success, the play has made a comeback this month. If you’ve never seen it, take the opportunity to do so this weekend.

