6 year old succumbs to Coronavirus as 12 more test positive

A 6 year old boy has succumbed to Coronavirus while 12 more people have tested positive for the virus.

The boy was ailing from other medical conditions and had been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital. So far Kenya has recorded four deaths.

362 samples have been tested out of which 12 people tested positive for the Coronavirus disease bringing the total number in the country to 122.

Out of the 12, 11 are Kenyans and one a Somali National.

Speaking during a press briefing Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the 12 have already been moved into isolation in various health facilities.

¨The 12 people have already been moved into isolation in our various health facilities, ¨ said Mwangangi, adding that ¨To date we have managed to test 1433 samples from the individuals currently in quarantine, 617 are yet to be tested and contact tracing has commenced.¨

The new cases comprise of eight males and four females aged between 28 to 68 years one from Kiambu County, one Laikipia County, two from Mombasa County, seven Nairobi County and one Nyeri County.

Health CAS noted that the government has so far monitored 1721 contacts and out of this number 1073 have been discharged saying 648 contacts are being traced.

She appealed to those who are hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them and appealed to offices and business institutions to minimize the use of hard copies in their transactions and adopt the use of paperless mode especially for letters and other documents.

Members of the County Assemblies have also been urged to halt their conflicts with Governors during this period and focus their energies in equipping the County health facilities in order to aid in fighting the disease.

¨County Assemblies must ensure everything is done within the law, but the processes must not be delayed at the expense of procuring services in our county hospitals.¨ Said CAS Mwangangi.