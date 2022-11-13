60 people test positive for COVID-19 as 89 recover

60 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 397 tested in the last 24 hours, The Ministry of Health has said.

33 of them are male, 27 are female while the youngest is aged 1 year and the oldest is 75 years old.

In terms of County distribution, 56 of the cases are from Nairobi, Kiambu had 2 while Taita Taveta and Uasin Gishu had 1 case each

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 89 patients have recovered from the disease during the same period, 66 from the Home based Care and Isolation program while 23 are from various facilities countrywide.

The Ministry further says 2 patients succumbed to the disease, but were all late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months 3 of August and September 2022.

At the same time, there are 26 patients currently admitted in various health facilities, while 964 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program

The Ministry says a total of 22,708,961 vaccines have been administered across the country as of 12th November 2022.

Of these, 18,308,010 are doses administered to the adult population of 18 years and above.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 8,172 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 1,555.