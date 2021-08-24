60 students inducted into Huawei’s Seeds for the Future training program

The 2021 Huawei Seeds for the Future training programme has kicked off following a successful selection and enrolment of 60 students from different Kenyan universities.

This is the seventh cohort of students that will undertake the programme since its inception in 2014. Participants were selected in a rigorous application process undertaken by Chinese tech giant Huawei in conjunction with Kenya’s ICT Authority.

ICT and innovations Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng lauded the programme saying an elite digitally skilled workforce will support the country’s objective of developing and consuming homegrown ideas, innovations, and solutions.

“I wish to thank Huawei for working closely with the government over the years and for developing the Seeds for The Future programme as part of their contribution towards supporting our digital transformation agenda,” he said.

He noted that the Ministry has partnered with Huawei to build more advanced infrastructure in the country, especially those aimed at bridging the digital divide through various tech programmes.

While reiterating the significance of the programme, Huawei Kenya CEO Will Meng said the company will continue to create opportunities for Kenyans to harness.

“Skilled professionals are crucial for the growth and development of our country,” Meng said during the opening ceremony.

This year’s students will participate in the newly launched Tech4Good project which aims at challenging them to examine how to leverage technology to address the region’s persistent social and environmental issues.

The Seeds for The Future training programme is geared towards cultivating local ICT talent by enhancing knowledge transfer at the local and international levels, promoting a greater understanding of and interest in the technology field, and encouraging participation in the country’s growing digital economy.

The students will undergo intense training covering both mandatory and elective courses on emerging technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud while exploring hot industry topics such as business, trade and globalization, macro-economic policies, and Chinese culture.

Under the Tech4Good Project, the students will present their projects to a panel of judges, out of which the top 10 global teams will be shortlisted to compete in a global final competition at the end of the year.

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation, and Youth Affairs has been working closely with Huawei for several years to implement the Seeds for the Future program as well as other initiatives related to digital technologies.

“JKUAT has closely worked with Huawei on many training programs. This close cooperation has enabled the University reach new milestones,” Prof George Thiong’o from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology said

Betty Kutto, a student representative from the 2021 cohort selected from the more than 300 applications received had this to say;

“I believe there is no better place to get knowledge to better the understanding of my career in technology than having this experience with Huawei.”

Last year the virtual Seeds for the Future program reached over 3,000 students from across 103 countries and regions tripling the number of annual participants, the number is deemed to increase in 2021.

Seeds for the Future program ultimately seeks to develop local ICT talent, enhance knowledge transfer, promote a greater understanding of and interest in the technology sector, and encourage regional participation in Kenya’s growing digital community.