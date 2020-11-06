60 teams from Dagoretti South to participate in the inaugural JamboBet football tournament

The tournament is organized by a Kenyan betting firm JamboBet in collaboration with Riruta Stadium Management Board

A total of 60 teams from Dagorettti South Constituency,in Nairobi County have confirmed their participation in the inaugural edition of the JamboBet football tournament which will kick off on the 15th of November with its final slated for 13th December 2020.

The tournament target to socially empower the communities within Dagoretti South constituency through football, clean-ups , recycling programs, youth counseling on responsible gaming and feeding programs for the less fortunate within the constituency.

According to JamboBet in the long run the initiative will involve all constituencies across the 47 counties in the country .

