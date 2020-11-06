60 teams from Dagoretti South to participate in the inaugural JamboBet football tournament

A total of  60 teams from Dagorettti South Constituency,in Nairobi County  have confirmed their participation  in the inaugural edition of the JamboBet football tournament  which will kick off on the 15th of November with its final slated for 13th December 2020.

The tournament is organized by a Kenyan  betting firm  JamboBet in collaboration with  Riruta Stadium Management Board .

Launch of the JamboBet football tournament

The tournament target to  socially empower the communities within Dagoretti South constituency through  football, clean-ups , recycling programs, youth counseling on responsible gaming and feeding programs for the less fortunate within the constituency.

Representatives from   participating teams during the official launch of the tournament

According to  JamboBet in the long run the initiative will involve all constituencies across the 47 counties in the country .

