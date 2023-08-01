60 terrorists in Lamu leave 2 dead, 10 injured and scores missing

Two people have been killed, 10 others injured and several others are missing after terrorists attacked travellers along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen Highway at Lango la Shamba near the border of Lamu and Tana River Counties.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior the attack was carried out by approximately 60 terrorists at 7.40 am Tuesday.

The Ministry says that the security personnel from the Nyangoro Forward Operating Base (FOB) who were conducting clearance patrols along the highway responded rapidly and an engagement with the terrorists ensued, scattering them into Boni Forest.

in addition, the Ministry says that a combined security operation of elite contingents of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is currently underway in Lamu.

“Treatment of the injured, as well as the search and rescue of missing civilians, is ongoing,” read the statement in part.