About 60 women will benefit from free fistula surgery and treatment in a weeklong fistula camp organised by Safaricom Foundation, in partnership with Jamaa Mission Hospital and the County Government of Kajiado.

The fistula camp will be at the Kajiado County Referral Hospital from Saturday 26th October to Friday 1st November 2019. So far hundreds of women have been screened with 60 women set for treatment.

“It is encouraging that hundreds of women have been screened so far and that today 60 women will benefit from free fistula treatment and surgery. Safaricom Foundation’s 3 year plan focuses on maternal health. We are aiming to transform lives on the maternal health front. I would like to urge women who are suffering from fistula to come forward and receive treatment,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

“Our effort is to empower women by letting them enjoy a quality and dignified life in the society,” said Racheal Muthoni, Administrator, Jamaa Mission Hospital.

So far in 2019, Safaricom Foundation has conducted fistula camps in Nyeri and Makueni counties, and at Kenyatta National Hospital, in conjunction with Flying Doctors Society of Kenya, where 300 women have been treated for fistula.

Fistula is a condition caused by prolonged or obstructed labour which causes incontinence; where a woman is unable to control urination or defecation. Women who experience fistula often suffer from pain, shame and social isolation.

In Kenya, at least 4 out of 1000 deliveries lead to fistula. It is estimated that at least 3,000 new cases of fistula are reported every year, of which, only 7.5% of the women affected can access fistula treatment meaning approximately more than 2,700 women are unable to receive treatment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts the figure of women living with fistula at more than 2 million worldwide.