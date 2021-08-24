Drama unfolded Tuesday morning after a woman chained herself to the gate of the Nyandarua County Headquarters in Ol-Kalou, demanding payment for paving the towns pavements.

Hannah Nyambura Ndugire, 60, claimed that the County Government owed her Kshs 78 million, two years since she completed the construction of Ol-Kalou town street pavement and lay a 2km cabro footpath from the town to the County Headquarters.

While claiming that auctioneers were baying for her property for defaulting on loans, Nyambura cried that she took loans from several financial institutions to carry out the works that included construction of storm water drainages in the town.

“A teachers’ Sacco, from where I obtained a substantial amount in credit, is set to advertise my home in Ol-Kalou for auction this week.

“I think these people are exposing me to all these sufferings because I am a woman,” she cried.

She said that her petitions to the World Bank, who were financiers of the projects, the Council of Governors and Ministry of Devolution, had also been fruitless.

“In addition to the loans, I have sold most of my properties, including land and vehicles to pay employees who are mostly women and also settle part of the loans.

A crowd of sympathizers and her employees were quickly dispersed by goons, who were dropped off by a Member of the County Assembly (MCA) allied to the Governor, tearing placards they held to condemn Nyambura’s predicament.

“The work she did in this town at Shs.65 million is worth Sh.130 million as per County Quantity Surveyor’s opinion and she deserves to be paid,” said a sympathizer, John Mwangi.

Another resident, Wilson Kameri, said by frustrating Nyambura, the County Government was going against Jubilee government’s effort to empower youth, women and people living with disability.

When contacted County Executive for Industrialization, Trade, Cooperative and Urban Development, Raphael Njui, who said he was not aware of any pending bills for Nyambura.

“I am not aware of any pending bills for her because I have not seen any invoice from her. Ask her if she has invoiced the County government for any work she did,” the Executive said.

As per the County approved budget, Nyandarua has pending bills totaling Sh130 million.